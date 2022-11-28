Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.61. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,262. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Articles

