ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ObsEva has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.
ObsEva Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.46. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
