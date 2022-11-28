ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ObsEva has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.46. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ObsEva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.