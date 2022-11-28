NULS Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and $1.92 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.51 or 0.07539897 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00482688 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.86 or 0.29359356 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

