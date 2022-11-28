Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,529,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,300 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.3% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,953,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.89. 7,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,183. The company has a market capitalization of $271.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.