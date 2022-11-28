Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $423,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $271.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

