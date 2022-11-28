North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $381.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.49.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

