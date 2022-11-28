Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.96. 82,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,163,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Nordstrom by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 929,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 667,033 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.