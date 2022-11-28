NKN (NKN) Price Up 6.5% This Week

NKN (NKN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, NKN has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $47.26 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.68 or 0.07390303 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00483788 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

