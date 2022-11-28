Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,400 shares, a growth of 820.2% from the October 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,982,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nintendo stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. 865,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,679. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Nintendo by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
