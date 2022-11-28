NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Position Raised by Column Group LLC

Column Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890,918 shares during the quarter. NGM Biopharmaceuticals comprises approximately 49.5% of Column Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Column Group LLC owned about 22.57% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $232,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,290. The stock has a market cap of $426.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Activity at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 51,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $242,468.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,468.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 318,010 shares of company stock worth $1,474,485. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.