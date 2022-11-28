Nexum 24 Hour Volume Tops $264,563.12 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $264,563.12 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

