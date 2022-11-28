New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 403,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. 1,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,297. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

