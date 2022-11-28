Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
