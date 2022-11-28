Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.