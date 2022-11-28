NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of NTST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

