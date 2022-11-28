NetApp (NTAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. NetApp has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

