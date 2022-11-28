Needham Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in AcuityAds by 390.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the first quarter worth $79,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,185. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). AcuityAds had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATY. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

