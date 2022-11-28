Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity

Cohu Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,372. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.