Needham Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $122.77. 647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

