Needham Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.64% of Vishay Precision Group worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $551.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

VPG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

