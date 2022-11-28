Needham Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,173. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,307.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

