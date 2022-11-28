Needham Investment Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637,500 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic comprises approximately 1.6% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,240. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.