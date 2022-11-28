Needham Investment Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637,500 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic comprises approximately 1.6% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,240. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
