Needham Investment Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $92.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

