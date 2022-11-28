Needham Investment Management LLC Has $15.93 Million Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. KVH Industries makes up approximately 3.0% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 9.69% of KVH Industries worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,890. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $214.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

