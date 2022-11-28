Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 475.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 331.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

