Navcoin Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $296.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00119758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00223995 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00059704 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,942,583 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

