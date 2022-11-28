Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSFGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nanosonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNCSF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. Nanosonics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

