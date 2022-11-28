Mothercare (LON:MTC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Mothercare Price Performance

Shares of MTC stock opened at GBX 7.14 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.54. Mothercare has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.24).

Get Mothercare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mothercare

In other Mothercare news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($53,210.36).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Further Reading

