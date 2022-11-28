Morgan Stanley Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $26.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,264,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,445,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

