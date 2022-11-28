Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 3,320.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Moovly Media Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MVVYF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,158. Moovly Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

