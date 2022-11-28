Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.35

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $160.97 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00075730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00059989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,862,334 coins and its circulating supply is 458,947,388 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.