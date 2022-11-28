Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 3.9%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.38. 1,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 367,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
