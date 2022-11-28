MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.91

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 194631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Separately, StockNews.com cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
