MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.91

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 194631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

MoneyGram International Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International

About MoneyGram International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in MoneyGram International by 615.6% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,800 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $23,168,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $16,222,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 84.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,619 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $12,856,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

