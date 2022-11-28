MKM Partners Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 2.0 %

ZS traded down $2.77 on Monday, reaching $135.98. 32,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74. Zscaler has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $373.74.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.