Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 12,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsui Fudosan from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $70.34.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

