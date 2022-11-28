Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,000,535 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

