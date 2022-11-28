Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,000,535 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
See Also
