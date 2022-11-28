Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.38) to GBX 169 ($2.00) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF remained flat at $1.39 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

