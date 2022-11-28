Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $422.86 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Mina has a market cap of $422.86 million and approximately $30.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 755,923,410 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 755,605,093.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54316258 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $23,288,337.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

