MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
MOFG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $35.58.
MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
