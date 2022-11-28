MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

MOFG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

