MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

