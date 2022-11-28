Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Buys $50,900.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

