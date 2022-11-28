MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of MGEE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth $148,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

