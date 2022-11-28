MetisDAO Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $18.00 or 0.00110128 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $79.27 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.97367248 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,751,069.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

