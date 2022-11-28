MELD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.53 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,162,230,908 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0154352 USD and is up 6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $434,361.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.