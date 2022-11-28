MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MEI Pharma to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

