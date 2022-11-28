Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.88. 246,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,350. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.