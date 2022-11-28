Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE:MDT traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.88. 246,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,350. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
