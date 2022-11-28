MARBLEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00007644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $44.75 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,824 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,824 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.2156404 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $980,256.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

