Mammoth Price Tops $0.0281 on Top Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 243.5% higher against the dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $196.57 million and approximately $18,251.40 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,160.84 or 0.99990640 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00039911 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00022030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00235361 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.02903746 USD and is up 17.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,502.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.