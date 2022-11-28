Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $25.89

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $24.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 2,630 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

