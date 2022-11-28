Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $952.50 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

