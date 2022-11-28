Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 385,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,996,251 shares.The stock last traded at $1.38 and had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 4.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 30.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

